AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.81. 2,428,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.