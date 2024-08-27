AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 2.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,535,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,332,375. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

