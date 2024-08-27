AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,089 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,476,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,768,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,216,504. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.77. 45,616,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,208,762. The company has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

