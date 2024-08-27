AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 560.8% in August

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 560.8% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmmPower Trading Down 8.3 %

OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 153,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.02. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.14.

Get AmmPower alerts:

About AmmPower

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.