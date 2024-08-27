AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 560.8% in August

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 560.8% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AmmPower Trading Down 8.3 %
OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 153,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.02. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.14.
About AmmPower
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.