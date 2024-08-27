Analysts’ Downgrades for August 27th (AADI, ABF, ANY, BMO, CNK, CPRI, DTRUY, GLOB, GOTU, HSY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 27th:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 2,190 ($28.88) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,290 ($30.20).

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $195.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $2.80 target price on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $560.00 price target on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $194.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

