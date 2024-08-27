Analysts Set Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $500,855. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 82,681 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 26.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

