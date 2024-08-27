AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $31.29

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $30.46. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 172,743 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.