Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.01. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 497,719 shares.
Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Investment and Management
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.