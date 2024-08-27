Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.01. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 497,719 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.