Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 2,866.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of APLIF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 11,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,867. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.