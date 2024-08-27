Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $228.24 and last traded at $228.08. 10,629,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 61,788,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 587,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,915,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $5,792,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

