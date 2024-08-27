AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $250,909.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $250,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,698.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. 98,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $152.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average is $143.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,855,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,394,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,886 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 138,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

