Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.27% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APM remained flat at $3.02 on Tuesday. 5,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

