APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Update

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APXI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 5,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $78,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

