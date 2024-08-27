ARAW 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,167.92 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $7,167.92 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.01983993 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

