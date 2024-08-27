Arbitrum Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $168.92 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.57578156 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 988 active market(s) with $176,327,698.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

