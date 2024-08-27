Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in August

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
ACKAY remained flat at $22.10 on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
