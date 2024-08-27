Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in August

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

ACKAY remained flat at $22.10 on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.