ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Position Lessened by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,945 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

