ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 116,912 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,912 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Stratasys worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stratasys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stratasys by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 249,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.03.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

