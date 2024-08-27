ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $568.38. 884,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.69. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

