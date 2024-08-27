ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 156.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Perion Network worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 624,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 189,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,273. The company has a market cap of $413.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

