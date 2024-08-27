ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.11. 281,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.86.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

