ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 650 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 20.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,919 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

monday.com Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $260.01. 216,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.66, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $272.77.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

