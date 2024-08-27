ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $127.72. 2,062,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,064. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.