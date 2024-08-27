ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Playtika worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $82,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 304,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,593. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

