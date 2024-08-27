ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,201,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at $3,521,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 440,843 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 75,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

