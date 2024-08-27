ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of AudioCodes worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $327.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.88. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

