ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Oddity Tech worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. 183,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,042. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Oddity Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

