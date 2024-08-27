ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 259,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,645. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.