ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,763,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,927,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,535 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,650,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,717,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.6 %

TSEM traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

