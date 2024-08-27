ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 582,112 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,112 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 7.16% of Vuzix worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vuzix by 86.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 130,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 219.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 535,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,599. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 114.41% and a negative net margin of 1,285.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

