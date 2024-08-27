ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 318.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ATI by 17.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 366,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,939. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.