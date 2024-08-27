ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.17.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.20. The stock had a trading volume of 546,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

