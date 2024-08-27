Ark Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,057,202 coins and its circulating supply is 183,057,226 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

