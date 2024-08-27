Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $533.66 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $533.66 million and approximately $58.97 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,197,632,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,232,104 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

