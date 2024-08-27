Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.51. 860,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,462. The firm has a market cap of $370.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

