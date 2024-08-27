Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,311 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.33. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $175.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

