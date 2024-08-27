Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.62. 1,168,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,544. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,201.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,704 shares of company stock valued at $43,975,690. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.