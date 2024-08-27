Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after buying an additional 1,419,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,833,000 after buying an additional 1,015,158 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.43. 3,521,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

