Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 693 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

