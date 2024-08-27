Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,808 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

