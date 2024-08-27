AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 16,058 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1,241.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,359,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $416.41. 319,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSL

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.