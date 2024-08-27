AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 49,377 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $33,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,657. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

