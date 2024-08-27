AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $25.18 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.23% of APA worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,706. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

