AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 21,330 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,793. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $227.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.18.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

