Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.60. 1,206,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,561. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

