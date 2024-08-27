Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. 2,343,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,790,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

