Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 2.2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 5,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 154,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.