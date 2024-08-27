Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 2.2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 5,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 154,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
