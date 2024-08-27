AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $141,854.18 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for $1,001.74 or 0.01682077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

