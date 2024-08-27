Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 70,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total transaction of $25,354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $378.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,907,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.