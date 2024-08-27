Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.95. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 426,738 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 285,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

